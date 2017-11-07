Shelter Islanders go to the polls

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS Valerie Levenstein of the Shelter Island League of Women Voters outside the polls at Shelter Island School.
According to some poll watchers, there had been a steady stream of voters all day.
The polls are open at the Shelter Island School until 9 p.m. today.
Watch this site for election results tonight, more coverage tomorrow and in the Thursday print edition of the Reporter.
Voter Dr. Bill Ziek at the registration table with volunteers Bettianne Morritt and Janet Jernick.
Voter Jim Pugh with volunteer Bruce Jernick.
