Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Barbara Ellen O’Brien

Barbara Ellen O’Brien, 83, a Ft. Myers, Florida resident since 2009, formerly of New York City and Shelter Island, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2017 in Ft. Myers.

She was born on September 14, 1934 in Brooklyn to Raymond and Adelaide O’Brien, now deceased.

After graduating from The College of New Rochelle, Barbara attended the Sorbonne in Paris and The University of Leuven in Belgium. She graduated with an M.A. in Philosophy and an M.D. in Psychiatry.

Barbara completed her residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City in 1967 and retired May 1, 2002. She was an attending psychiatrist at Saint Vincent’s for over 30 years, serving with distinction in a number of positions, including inpatient unit chief, outpatient service chief, chief of the hospital consultation program, as well as chairman of the quality assurance committee.

She was an outstanding clinician, teacher, supervisor and mentor to countless medical students, residents and junior faculty members.

She is survived by her brothers, Raymond O’Brien (Heidi) of Ft. Myers and Gerald O’Brien of New York City; nephew Raymond A. O’Brien (Elizabeth) of Orlando, Florida; and a niece Marlene Hayes (Patrick) of Darien, Connecticut.

Memorial contributions in memory of Barbara Ellen O’Brien are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Boulevard, #709, Clearwater, FL 33762 or alz.org.

