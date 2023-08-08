Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Lisabeth Mohlere Harris

Lisabeth Mohlere Harris of Oyster Bay, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 4, 2023. She was 54 years old.

Liz was born on July 31, 1969, at Fort Benning, Ga., to Richard Mohlere and the late Patricia Mohlere. Liz was a beloved wife to Derek Harris and a devoted mother to Luke and India.

Raised in Summit, N. J., Liz graduated from Summit High School in 1987. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Denison University with a major in French in 1991. Her passion for French culture led her to study at the Sorbonne in Paris during her academic years. Liz continued to nurture her love for France throughout her life.

After completing her undergraduate studies, Liz embarked on a career at Ralph Lauren, working first in human resources and later as a buyer for the Antiques Department. However, her true calling was sharing her passion for France with young people. Liz earned a Master’s degree in Education at New York University. She went on to teach French at Laguardia High School of the Performing Arts in Manhattan.

Liz spent every summer on Shelter Island where she forged lifelong friendships and a love of sailing. She grew up sailing at the Shelter Island Yacht Club, going on to become an instructor. It was through her love of sailing and the Island that she met her future husband, Derek. They married in 2004, at Union Chapel.

Liz was a dedicated member of her Oyster Bay community, serving on the Parent Council at Friends Academy in Locust Valley and as Deputy Mayor of Cove Neck, N.Y.

Liz will be deeply missed by her family, including her sisters Lee Mohlere, Gretchen Brown (Ethan), and her brother-in-law David Harris (Lian) and sister-in-law Emma Wixted (David). She will also be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, and all of her many friends.

Liz had a fun loving spirit and was undeniably authentic, which created such unique friendships and epic memories. Her presence in the lives of her friends made a difference. Liz was an amazing mother who encouraged Luke and India to be themselves and follow their hearts. They were her greatest pride and joy.

A celebration of her life will take place at Union Chapel on Shelter Island on Saturday, September 30, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the Shelter Island Yacht Club.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic Charities/Good Shepherd Hospice — Good Shepherd Hospice/Development Department, 110 Bi-County Blvd, Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735 — and the Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at giving.mskcc.org/.