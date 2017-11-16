Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Sam D. Curko, 77, of Shelter Island was arrested around 11 p.m. November 9 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree as a result of an investigation into a violation of an order of protection. He was arraigned in Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt, who released him on his own recognizance with orders to appear at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

On November 7, Eric M. Tudor of East Hampton was driving his pickup truck northbound on West Neck Road around 12:30 p.m. when it was struck by a deer, causing damage in excess of $1,000.

Later, Shelter Island Police Officer Thomas Cronin was driving a police vehicle westbound on East Thomas Street around 7:30 p.m. when it was struck by a deer, causing damage in excess of $1,000 to the right front fender.

On November 13, Lynn Kay Winters of Shelter Island was driving on West Neck Road around 8:40 p.m. when her car was struck by a deer on the driver’s side front bumper, causing minor damage.

In each case the deer ran off.

Issac Halpern of New York City reportedly backed out of a Johnson Road driveway on November 12 and struck an unoccupied parked car owned by Michael D. Stromberg of Shelter Island causing minor damage.

SUMMONSES

Sean T. Nicholson of Cutchogue was ticketed November 9 on New York Avenue for speeding 45 mph in a 25-mph zone; another driver was issued a verbal warning.

Mark L. Sotiridy of New York City was ticketed November 10 on South Ferry Road for speeding 60 mph in a 40-mph zone and for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

Susannah W. Kramer of East Hampton was ticketed November 12 on North Ferry Road for speed not reasonable and prudent.

OTHER REPORTS

A Shorewood caller reported a person scalloping in town waters on November 7, but the responding officer determined the scalloper was legally working in state waters; and, the Highway Department cleaned up a hazardous condition on Ram Island where a branch knocked loose in a storm was dangling from another limb over a roadway.

An unmarked canoe found in the Center November 8 was brought to the impound lot. Later, a Center caller complained about a dog barking for several hours. The owner told the responding officer the dog was barking because an Optimum representative was on her property digging up a cable line. She was advised that, whatever the cause, prolonged barking could result in a summons.

A West Neck caller reported November 8 that an unknown person had entered her residence, but that nothing was taken or broken. She said several people had access to the key and was advised to change the lock or install a security camera.

Someone dropped off a found credit card at police headquarters on November 10; it was returned to its owner. Likewise, a found bank card was returned to its owner November 11.

Also on November 10: Prompted by a concerned caller, an officer checked on the well-being of a resident; the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of smoke inside a West Neck residence and determined dirty heating elements in an air handler had caused a smoky aroma; and a dog scratched on a Center resident’s door around 7:30 p.m. and then ran off. A neighbor reported it had escaped from her yard; the dog was later found.

On November 11, a cold snap caused pipes to burst on Silver Beach where one caller reported his neighbor’s outdoor shower had sprung a leak and another reported a pipe gushing at the end of a dock.

Later, a deer was found dead along a roadway in the South Ferry area; the SIFD responded to an automated CO alarm at a Center residence and determined it had been set off by paint fumes; the SIFD responded to a smoke alarm at a Mashomack building around 11 p.m. that turned out to be a false alarm.

An officer conducted a well-being check in the Winthrop area November 11.

An officer dispatched an injured deer found by a passerby on a Center roadway November 12. Later:

An officer moved a dead raccoon to the side of a Heights roadway and notified the Heights Property Owners Corporation to remove it; a dog ran loose in the Long View area; and police forwarded an anonymous report to the town of dangerous living conditions at a Center residence where space appeared to have been added without permits or exits.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 8, 9 and 13; another case on November 11 refused medical transport.

