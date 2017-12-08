On December 6, the Shelter Island School junior varsity and varsity boys basketball teams held their home openers against Mattituck.

The JV took to the floor first, fighting hard, but taking a loss.

At the start of the varsity matchup, senior Luke Gilpin controlled the opening tip and sped down court to score the game’s first basket, a sign the game would be played with passion by the Islanders.

Shelter Island’s spirit didn’t waver even in the closing minutes when it became evident Mattituck had the game in hand, with the visitors eventually coasting to 81 to 54 victory.

But the final tally was deceptive, since throughout the game there were several ties and at other times only a few points separated the teams.

Xavier Allen for Mattituck was a standout player from the start. Although initially that was due to his hot pink sneakers, Allen showed more than a flare for fashion, being quick and agile, moving without hesitation from defense to offense and was one of the clear leaders on the court.

Throughout the game Island, juniors Nico Seddio and Nick Young were particularly strong defensive assets. Gilpin, Lucas Quigley-Dunning, and Erik Thilberg were the Island’s top scorers with Gilpin scoring 18, Quigley-Dunning 13, and Thilberg contributing 10.

Daniel Martin was a consistently solid presence throughout the game.

The Islanders host East Rockaway tomorrow, Saturday, December 9, with the junior varsity taking the floor at 11 a.m. and the varsity tipping off at 1 p.m.

