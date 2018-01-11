Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Mary Lou Eicchorn of Shelter Island reported January 2 that while driving northbound on West Neck Road around 5:30 p.m. a deer ran out and struck her vehicle causing minor damage to the driver’s side front end. The deer ran off.

Rebecca Clark of Shelter Island reported January 8 that while driving northbound on North Ferry Road around 5:30 a.m. near Jaspa Road a deer ran out and struck her vehicle causing minor damage to the passenger side fender. An officer patrolled the area looking for an injured deer but the animal had left the area.

Callers reported seeing injured deer on Center roadways on January 7 and January 8, but the animals ran off before police arrived.

SUMMONSES

Johnny Tran of Brooklyn was ticketed January 7 for speeding 40 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue.

Luis E. Guevara Palacios of Owings Mills, Maryland was ticketed January 8 for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Marcus Chivalan Soc of Wainscott was ticketed January 8 on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation.

OTHER REPORTS

A person who went missing in the Center on January 2 was later found.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a CO alarm at a Center residence around 10 p.m. on January 2 and determined the hard-wired alarm was faulty.

On January 3: An officer asisted a resident in securing exterior doors; a caller reported recieving an IRS scam call; an officer removed debris from a roadway; officers assisted Southold Police in locating subjects stuck on a raft in icy waters — they were rescued by the Southold PD Marine Unit; an officer served an order of protection to a resident at the request of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office; and, an officer conducted a well-being check after a woman grew concerned when unable to contact her parents.

Hazardous road conditions prevailed Island-wide on January 4. The owner of a car blocking plows in the Heights complied when asked to move the vehicle; an officer checked with the Senior Center and found no calls from seniors in need of assistance; the North Ferry reported to police it was running limited service due to high winds and blizzard-like conditions; at the South Ferry, a huge snow drift was limiting access to the boats; a PSEG crew was working to repair a power outage; officers escorted town employees to and from their residences due to blizzard conditions; an employee who entered the wrong alarm code at a commercial building reported via radio that it was a false alarm; and a dog found at large was returned to its owner.

On January 5, a wallet found at the Recycling Center Goody Pile was reunited with its owner; a UPS employee reported finding a door blown open at a Hay Beach residence; an officer conducted a welfare check; the Shelter Island Highway Department was busy managing snow drifts that piled up on roads all around the Island; and an alarm at a commercial building was tripped by high winds.

A caller inadvertently activated a medical alert button early on January 6. Later, a Center caller reported snowmobiles riding too close to his house; the SIFD responded to a report of smoky conditions inside a building that turned out to be caused by a faulty oil burner; an officer shovelled out a vehicle that went off the road in Longview; and a resident reported two small dogs at large in the Center, but the responding officer did not find them.

On January 7, a burglary alarm sounded at a Hay Beach residence, but it was a false alarm.

A Center caller reported that an unknown person’s vehicle was parked in the caller’s driveway without permission on January 8. The owner was contacted and apologized, saying there was no place to park at her own home and she didn’t realize anyone was in residence. An officer responded to a burglary alarm at a Hay Beach home, but could find no reason for the activation. An officer on patrol noticed an open garage door at an unoccupied Menantic residence and closed it. A caller reported receiving a scam letter about supposed lottery winnings. Police were investigating a report of possible damage caused by a snow plow. An officer on patrol stopped a snowmobile along a public roadway and notified the young operators parents.

