What’s Happening: January 11, 2018

MUSIC MAKING BY MILE TWELVE

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm kicks off its 2018 concert series with a performance by Mile Twelve, the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2017 Momentum Award-winning band. Happily hosting this annual post-holiday tradition will be Tom and Lisa and Friends. The concert is Saturday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island School Auditorium.

Mile Twelve is quickly gaining recognition for its outstanding performance in bluegrass and folk circles. Evan Murphy, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Nate Sabat, BB Bowness and David Benedict write captivating songs and daring instrumental pieces from diverse influences. Doors open at 7 p.m. Reserved seats are $25 to $40. Visit sylvestermanor.org/concerts/ to purchase.

NEW YEAR, NEW REC PROGRAMS

The Shelter Island Recreation Department has begun some new programs in the New Year.

For kids: On Thursday, February 11, Susan Binder will offer Zumba Kids, a four-session exercise program that allows ages 7 to 11 to be active and jam out to favorite music. The class runs Thursdays through February 1 at the Youth Center from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Children will be met after school and brought to the Youth Center by a recreation aid. The class is $5 per session.

Also beginning this week is Arts and Crafts, a monthly workshop for grades K-5. Recreation Department Director Bethany Ortmann leads the sessions at the Youth Center which meet Fridays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The dates are January 12, February 16, March 9 and April 13. The cost is $10 per class.

January is National Baking Month and on Friday, January 26, from 2:45 to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Rec’s Bethany Ortmann will offer “Sous Chefs Baking” for grades K-5 at the Youth Center. Kids will be making their own pies, which they will take home for baking. The cost is $10. On February 9, the theme continues with Ms. Ortmann offering “Sous Chefs Edible Valentines.” From 2:45 to 5 p.m., kids in grades K-5 will make some yummy treats for the people they love. The cost is $10.

Other Rec Department programs include “Preschooler and Parent Drop-In Gym” each Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Parents and children 1 to 5 years old are invited to the Youth Center to play with toys, games and run around an expend some energy. The fee is $3.25 per child.

Kids in grades K-4 are invited to join the “Out of School Fun Zone” which meets at the Youth Center Monday through Wednesday from 2:45 to 5 p.m. through the end of the school year. Children are met by a recreation aid at the school and accompanied to the center. The cost is $10 per session.

For adults: New programs at the Youth Center include a free tap dancing class with Lisa Gilpin (ages 14 and up) meeting Mondays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. through February 12, and a 4-week SoulCollage self-exploration workshop led by Jeanne Marie Merkel meeting Tuesdays, January 16 to February 6 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. ($75 for full program). Other classes include a monthly Crystal Singing Bowl Meditation with Maria Maier, ballroom and Latin dancing with Alexandra Binder, adult co-ed drop in basketball and soccer.

For senior citizens: New offerings include “Stepping On,” a falls prevention program which meets at the Senior Center on Tuesdays through February 21, and “Out to Lunch” Bunch, a monthly outing to dine at restaurants off Shelter Island. The Rec Department covers transportation, and participants cover their lunch fee. The program begins on Thursday, January 18 with a trip to World Pie in Bridgehampton from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. On February 15, the group will travel to The Corner Bar in Sag Harbor, followed by Southampton Public House on March 22, and Rowdy Hall in East Hampton on April 19. The fee is $6 (plus cost of lunch).

For more information, contact the Shelter Island Recreation Department at (631) 749-0309 or shelterislandtown.us/recreation/.

OUR CHANGING WORLD

The Friday Night Dialogues at the library originally scheduled for January 5 was cancelled due to last week’s blizzard. “Living on the Coast in a Changing World” by Mashomack Preserve director Jeremy Samuelson will be rescheduled for the spring.

ISLANDERS NIGHT

The Recreation Department is offering a bus trip in the new year to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to see the New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets. The trip is Saturday, February 3, and the bus will depart Greenport at 3:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. The cost is $65 ($75 non-residents) and includes bus transportation and game admission.

Advance registration and payment required. Contact Bethany Ortmann, recreation director, at (631) 749-0309.

Across the moat

OUR AMERICAN VALUES

The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center is presenting a film series entitled “American Values” exploring the diverse and enduring ideas that have shaped our country and its people.

The first program of the new Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center, each screening will be followed by a discussion with a director, writer, artist or journalist associated with the film.

The American Values series is being presented at partner-venues across the East End while the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center works to rebuild the Sag Harbor Cinema.

On Sunday, January 14 at 2 p.m., “All The President’s Men,” the 1976 film about Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein who uncovered the Watergate scandal, will be screened at Guild Hall in East Hampton. Mr. Bernstein will take part in an audience discussion of the film.

“Casablanca” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman will be screened at Guild Hall on Sunday, January 28 at 7 p.m. followed by a talk by actress Isabella Rossellini, Ms. Bergman’s daughter. Upcoming screenings include “Chicago” with a talk by Academy Award nominated director Rob Marshall and producer John DeLuca on February 11 at the Ross School in East Hampton; “American Psycho” with talk by artist and director Laurie Anderson on February 18 at Southampton Arts Center; and “The Americanization of Emily” with a talk by Academy Award winning actor and author Julie Andrews on March 4 at Pierson High School.

Admission for all screenings is free, but registration is required at sagharborcinema.org/american-values.

MARINE LIFE IN WINTER

Most of us wouldn’t dream of going out on the water in mid-winter, which means we miss opportunities to see up close many seasonal marine visitors that come to our shores in the coldest months.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) wants to take you into these wintry habitats aboard guided seal cruises around Shinnecock Bay from January to April. During the 2-hour tours, participants can view seals and other animals in their natural environment and learn how to help conserve marine ecosystems.

The first tour is scheduled for January 13 and the boat departs promptly at 9:30 a.m. from Stony Brook Marine Station at 8 Little Neck Road, Southampton. Additional tours are February 17, March 3 and 24 and April 8 starting at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. This is an open weather cruise, so dress warmly. Members receive a 10 percent discount. Proceeds support the AMCS’ education and research efforts. Call (631) 317-0030 for more information or visit amseas.org to register online.

If you aren’t up to a cold day at sea, you can meet the AMCS scientists and learn about their organization, their education and advocacy efforts, and how they respond to help stranded marine life found on Long Island shores. A special presentation is scheduled for Friday, January 26 at 6 p.m. at the Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue in Jamesport. There is no charge for this event, but reservations are recommended. Please call (631) 315-5475.

A WINTER WALK

North Fork Audubon Society hosts a nature walk at Orient Beach State Park on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. Rick Kedenburg will lead the group in looking for winter birds and sea ducks. Sightings of snow buntings and maybe a snowy owl are possible. Meet at the far end of the parking lot. For information, call (631) 734-7144 or email [email protected]

The society will also host a screening of the award-winning documentary “Magic of the Snowy Owl” at the Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport on January 14 at 2:30 p.m. For information, contact [email protected]

