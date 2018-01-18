Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

There were three accidents caused by deer running into the path of moving vehicles last week. Damage in all cases was estimated in excess of $1,000.

Christopher C. Griffing of Shelter Island was driving southbound on North Ferry Road near the Presbyterian Church around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, when his vehicle was struck, resulting in damage to the driver’s side headlight and bumper.

Jennifer A. Wissemann of Shelter Island was driving southbound on North Ferry Road near the IGA around 5 p.m. on Friday, January 12 when her vehicle was struck, resulting in damage to the driver’s side front quarter panel and door.

Meredith G. Page of Shelter Island was driving southbound on North Menantic Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 when her vehicle was struck, resulting in damage to the front bumper and grill.

SUMMONSES

Matthew L. Davidson of Shelter Island was ticketed on January 12 on South Ferry Road for speed not reasonable and prudent.

Gregory A. Anderson of New York City was ticketed on January 14 on New York Avenue for driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

An officer also issued a verbal warning to a driver.

OTHER REPORTS

On January 9: A resident inadvertently activated a medical alert alarm; a caller complained about receiving repeated calls from an unknown person; police investigated a call from Hay Beach about numerous trees and branches having been cut; and a caller who reported having received threats in Water Mill was advised to contact the Southampton Police Department.

A passerby found a small dog on Route 114 on January 10; the responding officer retunited the dog with its owner. Later, an officer met with school officials to schedule the 2018 D.A.R.E. program.

On January 12, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a call about an electrical smell in a Silver Beach basment; an item of property found at Town Hall was turned over to police; and an officer on patrol who heard an alarm coming from a storage area at a West Neck hotel advised the caretaker to change the alarm battery.

A utility crew was called to attend a downed wire in Montclair Colony on January 13. Later, an automated fire alarm went off at a West Neck location and police received a report of a disabled vehicle in a Center driveway, but it was gone by the time the responding officer arrived.

Shelter Island police officers, firefighers and EMS personnel took part in ice rescue training at Ice Pond on New York Avenue on November 14. Later, a caller reported an unwanted person at a Center residence.

Also last week, police conducted two well-being checks and provided assistance to several other callers.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams attended to aided cases on January 9 and January 11, and transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 9, January 13 and January 15.

