The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club met on Tuesday, January 9 and welcomed speaker Christine Finn who became the new superintendent of the Shelter Island School District on September 1, 2017.

Ms. Finn brings to the district 33 years experience as an educator along with skills acquired as a principal and central office administrator in the Patchogue-Medford, Carle Place and Herricks School Districts. She shared with the club some of the techniques she uses to reach her goals.

Ms. Finn’s primary goal is to increase academic achievement, which she said will go hand in hand with a fiscally responsible budget. She added that this will be accomplished by:

• Reviewing the curriculum process including examining research and best practices and visiting model school districts.

• Use of a K-12 vertical alignment with a K-12 vocabulary for all subjects. Everything that happens in pre-K follows through graduation.

• Integrate updates to standards into the current curriculum and provide a standards-based elementary report card.

• The integration of instructional technology in all grades and enhance and improve the school’s website.

• Differentiating instruction — “One size does not fit all”

• Provide social, emotional learning, wellness and safety programs.

• Enhance connections with Island organizations as well as with parents.

• Continue to review staffing and scheduling.

Ms. Finn added that she “is thrilled to be assuming the superintendency in our district” and looks forward to “collaborating with families and community members, all of whom are important to providing the very best education to the students of the Shelter Island School.”

She has outlined a very impressive agenda and we all wish her the very best in achieving her goals.

Comments

comments