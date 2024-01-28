Shelter Island By the Numbers: Jan 28, 2024
9
Potential candidates for the vacant Town Board seat have been interviewed with two more expected to be interviewed next week
23.62
Percent would be lost in state aid for the Shelter Island School District if Gov. Kathy Hochul’s cuts in funding are sustained
46
Pints of blood were collected at the Jan. 18 Island winter blood drive, exceeding the 41-pint goal that organizers had hoped to receive
2026
The anticipated time when grant money could be available for implementing recommendations in a revised Comprehensive Plan
100
Percent of food waste would be converted to soil and compost by 2030 if the Peconic Bioregion Alliance efforts are successful
50-42
The score of the varsity basketball team’s huge win over Ross School on Jan. 12
19
Spanish-speaking parents showed up at the school for the first weekly workshop to learn English last week, despite foul weather
50
Years ago, Reporter columnist Karl Grossman formed the Press Club of Long Island and became its first president
11
Choruses of Handel’s Messiah were sung last Sunday afternoon at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church
10
Athletes are on the Shelter Island Girls varsity basketball team
1
Popcorn machine set off a smoke alarm at the Chequit last week