Shelter Island By the Numbers: Jan 28, 2024

9

Potential candidates for the vacant Town Board seat have been interviewed with two more expected to be interviewed next week

23.62

Percent would be lost in state aid for the Shelter Island School District if Gov. Kathy Hochul’s cuts in funding are sustained

46

Pints of blood were collected at the Jan. 18 Island winter blood drive, exceeding the 41-pint goal that organizers had hoped to receive

2026

The anticipated time when grant money could be available for implementing recommendations in a revised Comprehensive Plan

100

Percent of food waste would be converted to soil and compost by 2030 if the Peconic Bioregion Alliance efforts are successful

50-42

The score of the varsity basketball team’s huge win over Ross School on Jan. 12

19

Spanish-speaking parents showed up at the school for the first weekly workshop to learn English last week, despite foul weather

50

Years ago, Reporter columnist Karl Grossman formed the Press Club of Long Island and became its first president

11

Choruses of Handel’s Messiah were sung last Sunday afternoon at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church

10

Athletes are on the Shelter Island Girls varsity basketball team

1

Popcorn machine set off a smoke alarm at the Chequit last week