Shelter Island School opening delayed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 16

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

At 8 p.m., Tuesday night, the Shelter Island School District announced a delayed opening of two hours on Wednesday.

According to the district, “Due to the predicted icy conditions in the morning, there will be a two-hour delay.

“This will allow for a safe commute for our staff and students. It will also allow for our building to be prepared for a safe arrival.

“The first class begins at 10 a.m. and arrival begins at 9:45 a.m.

” Pre- K 3 will arrive at their normal time at 11 a.m.”