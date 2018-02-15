Young garden club members dig getting involved

It’s a small gesture, but one that can bring a huge lift to the spirits of homebound residents. Each year, in advance of Valentine’s Day, young members of the junior garden club get together after school to create floral arrangements for recipients of the Meals on Wheels program.

Under the auspices of the Garden Club of Shelter Island, Youth Chair Carol Russell and fellow members Yvonne Purcell, Eda Kaasik and Kim Porter meet every Tuesday with 15 youngsters ages 5 to 12 in the school cafeteria. They learn about and create stunning flower arrangements. On February 6, the students created this year’s Valentines arrangements using carnations, little boxwoods and baby’s breath. The arrangements were delivered the following day.

“It’s become a Valentine’s Day tradition to put together an arrangement,” explained Ms. Purcell in a recent interview at the Reporter. “We include a photo of each child and a Valentine’s wish for each recipient with the arrangement that is then given out through Meals on Wheels.

“Becky [Smith] of the Shelter Island Florist is a huge supporter of the junior garden club,” she added.

While making arrangements is one of the major junior garden club activities, it’s not just about the flowers for these budding designers. Ms. Purcell explains that the junior members also learn about nature, the environment, conservation, and wildlife.

“A couple weeks ago, we were going over the names of the winter birds,” said Ms. Purcell, who has a collection of bird photographs that she shares with the students. “You could see the birds out the window and hear them. It really sparked their interest.

“We’re keeping them busy and given them education,” she added. “I think the kids really like it. Here we are on this perfect island — it’s a perfect spot to get involved.”

