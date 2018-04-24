BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Phoebe Starzee, Bianca Evangelista, Nichole Hand, Lydia Shepherd and Lyndsey Gallagher, with fellow third quarter honor roll students on April 24 celebrating their academic achievements with a bagel breakfast at school.
Shelter Island School
Honor Roll Recipients
Third Quarter, 2017-2018 School Year
Grade 12
High Honor Roll
Bianca Evangelista
Francesca Frasco
Lindsey Gallagher
Luke Gilpin
Madison Hallman
Sarah Lewis
Emily Strauss
Honor Roll
Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie
Phoebe Starzee
Grade 11
High Honor Roll
Mia Clark
David Neese
Honor Roll
Nichole Hand
Joseph Lupo
Michael Payano
Ethan Renault
Domenico Seddio
Grade 10
High Honor Roll
Amelia Clark
Lyng Coyne
Emma Gallagher
Lauren Gurney
Abigail Kotula
Honor Roll
Henry Binder
Nicholas Labrozzi
Kal Lewis
Daniel Martin
Walter Richards
Audrey Wood
Grade 9
High Honor Roll
Theodore Olinkiewicz
Jane Richards
Honor Roll
Katharine Doyle
Tyler Gulluscio
Nicholas Mamisashvili
Lydia Shepherd
Sincere Smith
Matthew Strauss
Grade 8
High Honor Roll
Pacey Cronin
Francis Regan
Honor Roll
Jerry Card
Michael Hand
Daria Kolmogorova
Emma Martinez Majdisova
Lily Page
Katherine Ramos Nieves
Darla Reyes
Valeria Reyes
Grade 7
High Honor Roll
Andrea Napoles
Benjamin Waife
Honor Roll
Elijah Davidson
Mary Gennari
Luca Martinez
Sebastian Quigley-Dunning
Angelina Rice
Hayden Rylott
Madigan Teodoru
Grade 6
Honor Roll
Sophie Clark
Kaitlyn Gulluscio
Noah Schneider