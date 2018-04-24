BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Phoebe Starzee, Bianca Evangelista, Nichole Hand, Lydia Shepherd and Lyndsey Gallagher, with fellow third quarter honor roll students on April 24 celebrating their academic achievements with a bagel breakfast at school.

Shelter Island School

Honor Roll Recipients

Third Quarter, 2017-2018 School Year

Grade 12

High Honor Roll

Bianca Evangelista

Francesca Frasco

Lindsey Gallagher

Luke Gilpin

Madison Hallman

Sarah Lewis

Emily Strauss

Honor Roll

Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie

Phoebe Starzee

Grade 11

High Honor Roll

Mia Clark

David Neese

Honor Roll

Nichole Hand

Joseph Lupo

Michael Payano

Ethan Renault

Domenico Seddio

Grade 10

High Honor Roll

Amelia Clark

Lyng Coyne

Emma Gallagher

Lauren Gurney

Abigail Kotula

Honor Roll

Henry Binder

Nicholas Labrozzi

Kal Lewis

Daniel Martin

Walter Richards

Audrey Wood

Grade 9

High Honor Roll

Theodore Olinkiewicz

Jane Richards

Honor Roll

Katharine Doyle

Tyler Gulluscio

Nicholas Mamisashvili

Lydia Shepherd

Sincere Smith

Matthew Strauss

Grade 8

High Honor Roll

Pacey Cronin

Francis Regan

Honor Roll

Jerry Card

Michael Hand

Daria Kolmogorova

Emma Martinez Majdisova

Lily Page

Katherine Ramos Nieves

Darla Reyes

Valeria Reyes

Grade 7

High Honor Roll

Andrea Napoles

Benjamin Waife

Honor Roll

Elijah Davidson

Mary Gennari

Luca Martinez

Sebastian Quigley-Dunning

Angelina Rice

Hayden Rylott

Madigan Teodoru

Grade 6

Honor Roll

Sophie Clark

Kaitlyn Gulluscio

Noah Schneider

