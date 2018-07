Firefighters rushed to 5 East Thomas Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon to quell a fire that broke out in a second floor apartment.

No one was home at the time.

Smoke billowed from a back door that was opened and firefighters were able to remove a stove that had apparently been the source of the fire.

They used heavy-duty fans to remove smoke from the premises, assisted by neighbors who allowed them to connect the fans to their outlets.

