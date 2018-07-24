Blood drive on today at EMS Building

The Town of Shelter Island is hosting a blood drive in the meeting room of the EMS Building at 12 Manwaring Road today, Tuesday, July 24, between 2 and 8 p.m.Every donor will receive a coupon for a McDonald’s sandwich with any purchase.

As is usual during summer months when population swells on the East End, there is a shortage of blood , according to Long Island Blood Services. The organization estimates that blood is needed as often as every two seconds and the shelf life of donated red blood cells is 42 days. The shelf life of donated platelets is only five days.

Donors may give blood 56 days after their last blood donation.

Each pint of blood can help as many as three patients.

Donors may be between the ages of 16 and 25, but those who are 16 must have parental permission. Those 76 or over will need a one-time doctor’s note certifying they may give blood.

The minimum weight for donor is 110 pounds and donors must not have gotten a tattoo during the past 12 months. Anyone who has had Lyme disease but been cured may give blood, but those who have had babesiosis may not donate blood.

Advice to donors is to eat well and drink fluids before contributing blood.

Bring an identification card with a photo or signature.

Cookies and cold drinks will be available after your blood donation is complete.

To schedule an appointment, call Judy Meringer at 631-749-0291 or email [email protected] Walk-ins are welcome.

[email protected]

