Binder begs for low spending increases

Resident Donald Binder challenged the Town Board at this week’s work session to find enough cuts to bring the 2019 budget down to no more than a 5 percent spending hike.Many seniors and second homeowners will be hard hit by a large tax increase, Mr. Binder said.

He referred to the initial budget draft presented by Supervisor Gary Gerth at the start of the month that if left intact would have raised spending by more than 16 percent. But Mr. Gerth noted from the outset that he never intended that his draft would remain and knew that both he and his Town Board colleagues would hunt for cuts.

With a number of sessions yet to go, the Town Board had already reduced the spending increase to 12.4 and that is before the line-by-line examination that will take place starting next week.

But Mr. Gerth pointed out this was his first town budget and he and Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams had met with various department and committee representatives to discuss their needs and wanted the full Town Board involved in making cuts.

He said next year, he would be drafting a zero-based budget that would come in from the start at a much lower spending increase.

After the Town Board completes its final meetings with the department and committee representatives expected to happen next Wednesday, the hard work of cutting more out of the budget will begin.

It’s expected to take several weeks of determining the final budget.

“We’re trying to turn out the most responsible thing we can,” Councilman Jim Colligan said.

