Tough spending decisions lie ahead

COURTESY ILLUSTRATION

It was another pass through the entire budget draft last Friday with Town Board members finding some spending cuts and a few places where they think they might see more revenues generated.

But by the end of their review, they knew they were a long distance from being able to bring in a budget of 4 to 5% higher than the current plan.

It was back to the drawing board with each member promising to individually take another hard look at the numbers and come back on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for another review.

There remain possibilities, including some items currently slotted to be paid from tax money assessed next year, but grants could be forthcoming to pick up some of the cost. There is also money from the fund balance — money not spent or specifically allocated that could be tapped to offset some of the spending. Just how much is available is currently unclear, but will be defined going forward.

Taking money from the fund balance would help taxpayers, Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla said.

CHB seeks legal counsel

Community Housing Board Chairwoman Elizabeth Hanley came in to tell the Town Board she needs some money set aside to provide legal advice specific to housing needs.

The expertise she needs may not be something Town Attorney Stephen Kiely can provide, she said.

There are “thorny questions” she said she would need advice, noting she is an accountant, not an attorney. Her proposal is for $5,000 to be used for the specific purpose of getting an lawyer with specific knowledge of housing issues to provide guidance as issues might arise.

Councilman Jim Colligan reminded Ms. Hanley to exhaust internal resources, including Mr. Kiely and, if needed, Town Engineer Joe Finora before reaching out to consultants.

Supervisor Gerry Siller agreed, but added if special advice is needed that Mr. Kiely can’t provide, the Community Housing Board should have the money to reach out and get reliable guidance.

With the new 0.5% real estate transfer tax, there is the possibility of using that money to pay for a consulting attorney, Board members said.

The Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board that also receives real estate transfer tax money has been able to use some of its resources for consulting purposes.

Police spending

A police vehicle price at $52,000 represents a large chunk of change, but Mr. Siller noted, If that’s what it costs, that’s what it costs.”

Chief Jim Read explained that the cost is \for the vehicle and special equipment with which a police vehicle must be equipped.

He also noted overtime pay to officers often results because officers are required to complete a packet of information that has to go to the Suffolk County District Attorney and the officer can’t leave until that is completed, Chief Read said.

The animal control budget also administered by the Police Department will lose $20,000 from the request for money to deal with habitat management.

Shelter Island Historical Society

The annual impassioned speeches from those affiliated with the Shelter Island Historical Society seemed to win the day for that organization to keep its annual request for $15,000.

Practically every year, there’s a Town Board member who wants to cut the funds. This year, Mr. Siller questioned the spending.

While it’s true that some records have been kept by the town clerk, especially in the days when former long-serving clerk Dorothy Ogar ran that office until her retirement, many more records are kept by the Historical Society. What’s more, those records are available to residents, researchers, the press and, of course, town residents.

People sometimes want to know the history of homes they have purchased. There are many other requests the SIHS renders and that not only includes written records, but maps and various items of historical significance. Town Clerk Amber Wilson is to meet with staff members at the Historical Society to lay groundwork for closer relationships that can serve both the town and the organization.

Unless there’s an unforeseen turnaround, it appears the allocation won’t be cut.

Revenues

Revenues have been discusses and as is typical, Town Boards have tended to be conservative in estimating them. But in the Siller administration, there has been an effort to seek fees from users of some services so that all taxpayers don’t have to share in costs for services they don’t use.

There was also a brief discussion about possible higher income generated by sale of some materials brought to the recycling center.

Going forward

When budget talks continue next Tuesday, Board members are expected to have some hardened numbers, including how much they can use from the fund balance to offset spending.

At the same time, they are watching the clock since a public hearing on the budget is set for Nov. 8 and must be advertised two weeks earlier. That means they will need to have a , so they need to zero in on some hard numbers of what costs will be and where money will be generated.

After listening to people at the public hearing, they will have an opportunity to tweak the budget they must adopt by Nov. 20.