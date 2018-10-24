Boys cross country team marks winning season; girls defeat Southold

Fall is definitely here as seasonably cool days and chillier nights settle in.

And as we get deeper into autumn, the school’s fall sports seasons are coming to a close. This week ended the regular season for the varsity boys and girls cross country teams with their last league meet.

On Tuesday, October 16, the varsity cross country teams traveled to Suffolk County Parks Indian Island 5K course for a dual meet against Southold. On a slightly chilly afternoon — perfect racing weather — the boys raced first and defeated Southold by a score of 20-38.

Scoring for the Indians, junior Kal Lewis took first place with 15:50 minutes, a personal record (PR), sophomore Junior Gil took second with 18:08 (PR), junior Jonas Kinsey third with 18:17 (PR), sophomore Tyler Gulluscio sixth with 18:46 (PR) and senior Michael Payano took eighth with 18:56 (PR).

The remaining Indians ran times as follows: freshman Pacey Cronin 21:14 (PR); junior Alberto Morales 21:24 (PR); sophomore Theo Olinkiewicz 21:27 (PR); sophomore Jalill Carter 22:32 (PR); and sophomore Daniel Schulteis 25:10. The Indians finish their season with a 4-1 league record.

In the girls race, scoring for the lady Indians were freshman Ariana Carter and junior Emma Gallagher who ran together to third and fourth place finishes with times of 26:54 (PR) and 26:56; freshman Olivia Overstreet fifth with 28:47 (PR); eighth grader Madison Springer sixth with 29:15 (PR); and seventh grader Sophie Clark eighth with 36:25 (PR). Seventh grader Kaitlyn Gulluscio took ninth place with 38:42 (PR).

The Lady Indians defeated the Lady Settlers 26-31 Indians to finish their season with a 2-3 league record.

On Tuesday, October 23, the Indians travelled to Sunken Meadow State Park for the Division Championships.

See next week for scores and results.

