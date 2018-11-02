Island artist and therapist Susan Schrott invites the Shelter Island community to contribute to a “healing art quilt” for the Tree of Life Synagogue community in Pittsburgh, where 11 people were shot and killed on Saturday, October 27.

Islanders are invited to join her in making the quilt on Saturday, November 3, at her studio. Ms. Schrott has also reached out to the Shelter Island School to invite students to help create the quilt.

“I will be meeting on Friday with the students at the school where they will join me in creating messages of hope, healing, prayer and love which will be incorporated into the Tree of Life healing art quilt. I will then create it to send to Rabbi Jeffrey Myer at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh,” Ms. Schrott said.

Ms. Schrott’s studio is located at 19 Shelterlands Path. Community members are welcome to drop by for quilting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

