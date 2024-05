Presenting the Spring Fling Court: from left, Princess Elizabeth Weslek, King Lucas Ryder, Queen Lily Potter and Prince Liam Sobejana. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The Shelter Island School 6th, 7th, and 8th graders celebrated at the 2nd annual Spring Fling, hosted by the PTSA on Saturday, May 4, at the Community Center.

The festivities included a live DJ, smoothie bar, chocolate fountain and photo booth. DJ Mike picked four students for king, queen, prince and princess — and every student left a winner with a prize.