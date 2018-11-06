Shelter Islanders went to the polls early in the day in impressive numbers, according to election officials Angela Corbett and Wade Badger at the Shelter Island School.

Mr. Badger noted that within the first hour of the polls opening at 6 a.m., 10 people showed up to cast their ballots, “when usually we have two or three at the opening. There was one fellow here this morning at 5:30 who waited half an hour to vote.”

Mr. Badger said he’s been at the polls every Election Day for eight years and had never seen a mid-term election vote this strong.

“We had a heavy turnout for the Democratic primary this year, too,” Mr. Badger said. “It’s always a good thing when people vote.”

Ms. Corbett agreed with her colleague, saying voting had been steady all morning long “without a lull.”

Election official Richard Lomuscio said by 10 a.m. there had been 400 ballots cast, a greater number than usual.

The polls at the school are open until 9 p.m. tonight.

