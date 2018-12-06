Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Manuel DeJesus Ortiz-Monzon, 36, of Shelter Island, was arrested on November 27 and charged with rape in the 3rd degree and forcible touching. He was arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court where he was released on $10,000 cash bail and directed to return on a later date. The case is being reviewed by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office for presentation to the Grand Jury. Orders of protection were issued for the victim and other family members.

Petschnig Patrick, 28, of Shelter Island, was arrested December 3 and charged with two active bench warrants, one from Shelter Island Justice Court and one from Southampton Town Court. The defendant was held overnight, arraigned, released and transferred to Southampton Town Police for arraignment.

SUMMONSES

On November 28, Christopher Shashkin of Mattituck was ticketed on South Ferry Road for using a mobile phone while driving.

On November 30, Joshua B. Ferrara of Ridge received a summons for failure to keep right on West Neck Road.

ACCIDENT

On December 3, Peter C. Whitee of Waterbury, Connecticut was driving a Bozzuto’s tractor trailer and attempting to board the North Ferry. The truck’s turn was too tight and the rear passenger trailer tire struck the ferry gate. In attempting to correct the turn, the driver swung the tractor too wide and struck the guard rail on the ferry ramp. The vehicle sustained damage to the front driver side fender and bumper. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 27, a larceny was reported by a Menantic caller. That day, a caller reported an open door in Silver Beach. Police searched the interior and found no sign of criminal activity.

A Center caller reported a threatening phone call on November 27.

On November 28, Lunch with a Police Officer was held with the kindergarten.

Police responded to a Center call November 28 regarding a person who had locked himself inside his residence. After speaking with the police, the individual unlocked the door without incident.

A Center caller told police an unknown person rang her doorbell at 2:30 a.m. on November 28.

She wished to report it for information purposes. Police advised her to call 911 if it happened again.

On November 29, police on patrol observed the North Ferry gates open to the ramp with no ferry in the slip just after midnight. An officer notified the ferry captain and stood by until the ferry was secured. The captain stated there had been intermittent issues with the gates.

Police received a report on November 29 of a possibly intoxicated driver in the Heights. Police canvassed the area but did not locate the vehicle.

On November 30 a caller reported seeing someone inside a South Ferry Hills residence two days earlier. Police left a message for the caretaker.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Center on November 30; one warning was issued. A car horn was reported going off in a parking lot in the Center on that date. Police assisted in disconnecting the horn and advised the owner.

On December 1, a Center caller reported that multiple real estate signs had been knocked over or damaged, eight incidents over the past month.

On December 1, police responded to a possible domestic incident in the Heights. When police interviewed the parties, they reported no physical contact had occurred. Police observed no injuries or indications of an altercation. The detective sergeant was notified of the incident.

A Center caller on December 2 requested a well-being check after being unable to reach an individual for 24 hours. Police responded and spoke to a caretaker, determined there was no problem and advised the caller.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights on December 3; no violations were observed.

Animal Incidents

A caller reported a deer running into a vehicle on November 27. No damage to the vehicle was observed and the deer had run off.

On November 28, a Center caller reported a dog at large. The animal control officer recognized the dog and returned it to its owner.

An injured deer was reported in a Center roadway on November 30. An officer dispatched the deer. The Shelter Island Highway Department was on the scene for removal.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for aid on November 29 and 30 and December 3. One patient was transported to Southampton Hospital; two were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARMS

On November 28 in Hay Beach, workers sanding set off a fire alarm. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) Chief Reiter was on the scene and confirmed it was a false alarm.

In Dering Harbor on November 30 a basement smoke detector was set off by a worker cutting a concrete floor. SIFD Chief Reiter was on the scene.

On December 2 in the Heights, a front-door burglar alarm was activated. Police found no signs of criminal activity. A caretaker was on the scene.

Comments

