Shelter Island By the Numbers

298-21

Vote tally from Tuesday night’s election of Greg Sulahian to a full five-year term as a fire commissioner, beating back a challenge from Scott Sivco.

100,000

Dollars, the estimated cost of bathroom renovations at Shelter Island School, to be paid for with money from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York that provides construction financing.

223

Children and adults who participated in the tree-lighting ceremony sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce at Police Headquarters last week.

5

As in 5th Annual door decorating contest sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, which gives merchants until Sunday, December 16, to make the town sparkle for the holidays.

71

Deer culled from the herd by 27 hunters in the first two months of the town’s recreational hunt as compared with 33 hunters taking out 115 deer from the herd during the same period last year.

3-0

The opening record for the junior high girls volleyball team.

Comments

comments