Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On December 24, Jose A. Coto, 22, of Greenport was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, subsequent to a call of an intoxicated male in the roadway. He was held overnight, released on station house bail of $100 and given an appearance ticket to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSE

On December 22, Kevin M. McCafferty of Shelter Island was ticketed on Locust Avenue for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and having an uninspected vehicle.

ACCIDENT

On December 18, a deer ran into St. Mary’s Road and struck a police vehicle operated by Officer Kevin J. Springer. Damage exceeded $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On December 16, a Center caller reported hearing gun shots from possible hunters. Police responded and canvassed the area with negative results.

Police escorted the tax receiver to the bank on December 17. On the same day, a caller wishing to document a prior incident was advised to file a complaint with the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD). A caller that day reported being the victim of an assault on November 6. A Menantic caller told police a screen had been removed from a window. Police investigated and observed no evidence of criminal activity. A Center caller told police that day of seeing a suspicious vehicle circling the neighborhood.

On December 18, police attempted to assist a Center caller to gain entry to a locked vehicle, but were unsuccessful due to it being an armored bank truck. Police advised the driver to notify his employer and recommended a locksmith.

On December 21, police assisted with a disturbance at the Greenport Ferry terminal which resulted in a broken window.

A caller on December 22 reported an elderly white male with dirty clothing stopping vehicles begging for money. Police located the subject on West Neck Road and advised him it is illegal to impede the flow of traffic.

On December 23, a caller reported hearing a single gunshot in the area of New York Avenue. Police responded and canvassed the area with negative results.

Also on December 23, police provided an escort for PBA Christmas carolers to various locations around the Island.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on December 26.

On December 27, police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights and distracted driving enforcement in the Center.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Police responded to sightings of dead deer on four occasions. Three callers reported injured deer, which officers dispatched. SIHD was contacted for removal of the deer.

A Silver Beach caller reported a dog barking all day on December 20. The animal control officer observed the location for 10 minutes, with no dogs heard or seen.

A caller reported dogs barking at a Center location on December 29. The officer contacted the owner who said he is on vacation out of state and will have his brother go to the residence and address the issue.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on December 18, 19, 20 and 30. Three patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital; one declined transport.

ALARMS

On December 17, a Hay Beach interior alarm was activated. The homeowner is working with the alarm company to resolve issues.

A Menantic rear door alarm was set off on December 18. No criminal activity was noted; police advised a caretaker who secured the door. The owner was notified.

In response to a chirping CO alarm in Hay Beach on December 18, police assisted by changing the battery and also changed a light in a hallway at that time.

On December 21, at a West Neck location, a smoke detector was set off by high moisture according to SIFD.

On December 21, a panic alarm was activated at a Menantic location; Suffolk Security was on site working on the alarm.

On December 26, a burglar alarm was activated at a Ram Island location. Police checked and found no signs of criminal activity. The owner was advised.

In South Ferry Hills a front door alarm was set off on December 29. Police observed all doors and windows to be secure; the caretaker was notified.

On December 30, a burglar alarm went off in South Ferry Hills; a caretaker was notified via the alarm company and advised of an ongoing issue with the system. Police responded and observed all exterior doors and windows to be secure.

