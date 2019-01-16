Blood drive set for Thursday

Shelter Island has scheduled a townwide blood drive tomorrow, January 17, between 2 and 8 p.m., at the EMS Building at 12 Manwaring Road. While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome.

You can call Judy Meringer at 631-749-0291 or email [email protected] for an appointment.

Each pint of blood can help as many as three patients.

The shelf life of donated red blood cells is 42 days, while the shelf life of donated platelets is only five days, making it critical that drives are held frequently enough to enure a ready supply throughout the year.

Donors can give blood 56 days after their last blood donation.

Younger donors may be between the ages of 16 and 25, but those who are 16 must have parental permission. Adult donors don’t need clearance, except those 76 or older, who need a one-time doctor’s note certifying they may give blood.

The minimum weight for a donor is 110 pounds. Donors must not have been tattooed during the past 12 months. Anyone who has had Lyme disease, but is cured, may give blood, but those who have had babesiosis may not donate blood.

Advice to donors is to eat well and drink fluids before contributing blood.

Bring an identification card with a photo.

Cookies and cold drinks will be available after your blood donation is complete.

