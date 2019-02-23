What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Tom Speeches was the sole respondent to last week’s mystery photo (see below) correctly identifying the engraved bricks “located outside the lower level of the Shelter Island Public Library. Seems Joe and Sue Hine, Friends of the Library, support the Annual Turkey Plunge that takes place in November. It is one of a number of programs and fund-raising events that the Friends support.”

Tom was correct about location, the purpose of the bricks and Joe’s and Sue’s commitment to the Library.

Library Director Terry Lucas sent information that “you can celebrate, honor or recognize someone, some place or even a special event, while helping to beautify the Library’s outdoor reading patio. For only $125, have a 6” x 9” patio paver engraved with up to 45 characters (three rows, 15 characters each). Your paver will be a lasting tribute and a permanent part of the Shelter Island Public Library.”

