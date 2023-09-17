Celebrating Hank Williams at the Shelter Island Library

Singer and musician Tennessee Walt will celebrate the artistry of Hank Williams at the Library. (Courtesy Photo)

On Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., the Shelter Island Public Library will observe the 100th birthday of Hank Williams, born Sept. 17, 1923.

All are invited to Join singer and musician Tennessee Walt on a journey of Williams’ songs, with classics such as “I Saw the Light,” “Hey, Good-Lookin’,” “Your Cheating Heart,” and “Jambalaya.” Get the story behind the songs, with a look at Williams’ short, dramatic life.

“In one sense, everybody knows Hank Williams,” said Gayden Wren, the Queens resident who performs on voice and piano as Tennessee Walt. “Even if you’re not a country fan and were born decades after his death, you’ve heard his unmistakable voice on movie soundtracks, on television and on radio. When people who don’t know country think about country, it’s his voice they hear.”

Mr. Wren will puncture a few myths and put his iconic career in perspective. The singer/songwriter, more than any other single figure, embodies the uniquely American art form known as country music.

Admission is free. For further information, call 631-749-0042 or visit ShelterIslandPublicLibrary.org.