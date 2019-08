Brought to you by:

Bill Geist’s reports on CBS Sunday Morning have entertained us for more than 30 years and now the Shelter Island resident has published a memoir called “Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America.”

Susan Carey Dempsey recently spoke with Geist at his home on the Island, covering everything from his new book, his newspaper and television career and the magic of Shelter Island.

