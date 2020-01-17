NWS: 2-4 inches of snow possible Saturday

After a week of unseasonably warm temperatures, a blast of winter is expected Saturday into the early part of Sunday.

A winter weather advisory will take effect with estimates of 2-4 inches of snow possible but likely an inch or so less on the island, the first accumulation of 2020, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory takes effect at 10 a.m. Saturday and lasts through 1 a.m. Sunday. Snow on the North Fork should be mostly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Slippery road conditions should be expected, the NWS said.

The advisory is in effect across Long Island except for the South Fork, as of Friday afternoon.

Winter cold returned to the area Friday and the low temperature for Friday night is expected to be 14 degrees. Sun should return Sunday with a high near 40. Strong wind gusts will remain through Sunday, according to the NWS.

Last January saw only 1 inch of snow recorded at Brookhaven National Lab, the lowest total in 10 years. At least 14 inches had fallen in January in each of the previous five years.