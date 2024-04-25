Shelter Island Bucks need 14 more beds:The team’s future is at stake

Superfans Bob DeStefano, left, and Father Peter DeSanctis are hoping (praying?) for a summer of Island baseball.(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

“If we don’t play this season, we’re done.”

That’s how the Shelter Island Bucks General Manager Brian Cass describes the situation with only six weeks until team members and coaches are due to arrive for the summer season.

The GM is concerned because he still lacks 14 beds needed by June 11 for players who will represent Shelter Island in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League. Without hosts for the summer, “They go home,” Mr. Cass said, noting he would hate to see that happen after so many years of being a part of the League.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

He’s hoping enough families will step forward for the full season, which generally lasts through the end of July, but could go for a few days longer if the team qualifies for championship games.

But even if hosts can’t do the entire season, he’s willing to accept hosts who will step up for June, while he and his assistants — Frank Vecchio and David Austin — work to line up other hosts for July.

Mr. Cass had a call from one woman with children who inquired about opportunities to participate in clinics with Bucks players, which typically go to children of hosts. When Mr. Cass asked her about hosting, she said the family was already committed to hosting for the Shelter Island Yacht Club.

A reminder to families who might be considering hosting one or two Bucks players: All the team members require is, acomodation, a place to wash their uniforms and space in the refrigerator for some food.

True, many hosts have gone the extra mile, offering breakfast and sometimes dinner to the players. But that’s not required since many events are scheduled during the summer season that include dinners.

Because some players arrive with their own transportation and extend rides to others, hosts don’t have to be concerned about that responsibility, either.

Past hosts have developed lasting friendships with players and sometimes even with players’ families.

If you care about seeing the Bucks return this summer and continuing an ongoing presence on the Island, Mr. Cass hopes you will open your home to ensure the team has a solid summer on the Island.

If you can step up, you can reach Mr. Cass at [email protected]; Mr. Vecchio at [email protected]; or Mr. Austin at [email protected]m.