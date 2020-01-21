Featured Letter: Thank you for your contributions

To the Editor:

I want to extend a big thank you to everyone who took time from their busy schedules to make the second annual winter blood drive at the Youth Center on January 16 a huge success.

A special thank you to Brandon Velasquez, member of the National Honor Society, for encouraging fellow students to donate. The turnout was amazing!

Forty-eight brave souls endured freezing temperatures and strong winds to donate. Thanks to their efforts we were able to collect 43 pints of blood. The goal was 45. Had one of the ALYX machines (allows donors to donate two units of red blood cells during one donation) not broken down, we would have reached that goal.

Thank you to the Shelter Island Reporter, Shelter Island Fire Department, North Ferry Company, South Ferry Company and Sylvester Manor for getting the word out. A special thank you to Giovanna Ketcham for cleaning up the day after and Dave Clark for making sure the parking lot was lit.

Please remember that blood donors are continually needed to ensure that blood is available year round. Hope to see you next summer!

Judy Meringer, Shelter Island