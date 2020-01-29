Garth Harrison Griffin of Shelter Island died at home on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was 66 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 32 North Ferry Road, officiated by Reverend Robert Griffin.

Interment will follow at The Shelter Island Cemetery behind the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964, and/or the Shelter Island Fire Department, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964, would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.