Lois Evelyn Charls of Shelter Island died on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. She was 81 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 31 from 2-6 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at the North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, officiated by Pastor Tom MacLeod.