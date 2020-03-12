Shelter Island School’s public meeting on virus canceled: Town Hall virtual meeting scheduled

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Tara Smith)

The public informational meeting at the school gymnasium on the covid-19 virus, scheduled for 7 p.m. this evening, Thursday March 12, has been cancelled.

The Town Board announced an informational meeting at the same date and time on the virus, which will be closed to the public but will be available to view online.

In a release, the board said: “Considering the public concern, this meeting is open only to presenters,” which includes Supervisor Gerry Siller, Police Chief Jim Read, Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams, School Superintendent Brian Doelger, School Board President Kathleen M. Lynch and School Nurse Mary Kanarvogel.

The meeting will be streamed live on www.townhallstreams. com and will offer the community the opportunity to call in at 631-749-0391 to ask questions. Residents can also email during the meeting at [email protected].

The meeting will be aired on Channel 22 when it has has concluded.

Again, no one will be admitted to the Town Hall meeting room.

In other updates, the Shelter Island Public Library remains open for regularly scheduled hours, but the director announced Thursday all programs and activities have been cancelled for the rest of the month.