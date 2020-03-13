Coronavirus update: Suffolk County has 28 confirmed cases

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

(Update: Friday 1:15 p.m.)

As of Friday afternoon, there are now 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Suffolk County, according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Shelter Island, Riverhead and Southampton are the only Suffolk towns with no confirmed cases so far.

Southold has the highest total with 11.

There are five cases in Brookhaven, four in Huntington, two in Islip and Smithtown, three in Babylon and one in East Hampton.

Fifty-seven individuals in Suffolk County remain under mandatory quarantine, Mr. Bellone said.

There are 76 confirmed cases across Long Island in Nassau and Suffolk, according to officials. At a press conference earlier Friday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said that there is a possibility that drive-through testing facilities for coronavirus could be brought to Long Island.

Mr. Bellone did not address that possibility during his remarks Friday afternoon. He assured that testing efforts are ramping up and reminded people they shouldn’t expect to be tested. If they’re feeling sick, he reminded them to stay home and consult their doctor — via phone — first.

He did, however, note that a shipment of New York made hand sanitizer — NY Clean — has arrived and will be distributed first to nursing homes in Suffolk County.

As an additional precaution, Mr. Bellone said the county Department of Health Services has recommended schools suspend all non-instructional after school activities. Civil service exams have been suspended for the next two weekends and the department of labor has suspended upcoming job fairs.

Suffolk County police officers, Mr. Bellone said, have also been instructed not to go inside a home on a call with emergency personnel unless deemed necessary. That’s specific to calls involving potentially sick patients.

“What we’re trying to do is limit exposure where we can, particularly for first responders,” he said.

The county executive also acknowledged that small businesses throughout the county are facing economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus.

“There are real impacts to businesses here,” he said, announcing that the Suffolk County department of economic development and IDA is working to identify what concerns and needs are for business owners who have and will be harmed by the outbreak.