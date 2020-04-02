Shelter Island Police Department blotter

REPORTER FILE PHOTO

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Marcia Senaida Guzman-Cabrera of Shelter Island was driving westbound on Cedar Avenue on March 25 when a squirrel ran in front of her vehicle. She swerved to avoid it and struck a utility pole, causing over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side front of the vehicle. There were no injuries; the vehicle was towed.

Less than 30 minutes later, Daniel Christian Finne Jr. of Greenport was traveling north on North Ferry Road when he lost control of his vehicle and drifted off to the east side of the roadway, near the Chase Bank, and hit a tree. The vehicle then rolled over onto the driver’s side and the airbags were deployed. Mr. Finne was able to get out of the vehicle through the passenger door. Although he was conscious and alert when an officer arrived, he said that he had felt dizzy and lethargic just before the accident happened.

Mr. Finne had minor scratches to his arms and a bloody nose; he was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital by an EMS team for further medical attention.

There was over $1,000 in damage to the front of the vehicle, which had to be towed.

The next day, Brando M. Rispo of Brooklyn was driving eastbound on South Ferry Road when a deer ran onto the roadway and hit the driver’s-side door and quarter panel, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) answered a carbon monoxide alarm at a Ram Island home on March 24 and found no sign of carbon monoxide. The owner said a smoldering log in the fireplace may have set off the alarm.

A caller reported an open door at a house in the Center on March 24. An officer searched inside and found no signs of any criminal activity. The door was secured and attempts were made to contact the owner.

Police received information from a caller concerning an employee who had been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The manager of a Center business told police on March 24 that her employees had seen a person attempting to shoplift on various occasions. She did not want to pursue any criminal charges but asked police to notify the person that she was no longer welcome in the store. An affidavit of trespass was completed and the suspect contacted.

On March 25 and 28, two people obtained North Ferry passes from police headquarters. Both were concerned about possible COVID-19-related symptoms. One was on his way to his doctor’s office; the other was going to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Police investigated a call on March 25 about a person walking along St. Mary’s Road with a wagon of various items. An officer found that the items had been collected over time from the Recycling Center and appeared to have little or no value.

Also on March 25, an officer followed up on a possible violation of an order of protection on Ram Island. The complainant was advised to call 911 if the suspect showed up.

Police received an anonymous complaint about an open burn in the Center on March 26. The owner put out the fire and was advised about the town code on burning. Two days later, an anonymous caller told police there was a large pile of brush on fire in the Center. An SIFD chief explained that the Fire Department was conducting a drill.

On March 28, a caller in the Heights reported, for information purposes, that a person had asked her to get his mail so he didn’t have to enter the office. She advised him that she was not able to do so.

Police were informed on March 29 that a utility pole in the center was on fire in a yard. An officer and a member of the SIFD responded and observed the fire burn out and transformer blow. PSEG was notified.

A Ram Island caller told police on March 30 that there was a large graffiti painting on her bulkhead. Police will follow up.

In other incidents, officers checked on the well-being of a person, helped two residents in their homes, filed two lost and found reports, responded to a motorist with a disabled vehicle and opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Four calls involved dogs. A dog at large was reported in West Neck; an officer searched the area without success. An anonymous caller complained about dogs barking at a West Neck location. The dogs in a fenced yard were barking at passersby and no violations were noted, although the officer advised the owner about town code regulations.

A barking dog was also reported in Cartwright; an officer found a dog barking continuously over a period of time. A verbal warning about noise disturbance was issued.

A Center resident called and said a neighbor’s dog had gotten loose, came into his yard and killed three of his chickens. The dog’s owner said the dog jumped the fence and was grabbed as soon as possible. The animal’s owner apologized and offered compensation for the loss.

A sick raccoon was reported in the Heights; an officer searched the area without success. An injured or sick fox was seen in Dering Harbor. The officer saw a mangy fox with a slight limp but was unable to capture it.

Finally, a chicken at large was seen in Silver Beach. The chicken had gotten stuck in the pool area. An officer managed to coax the chicken out of the area and over a fence to its own home.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams responded to 11 people on March 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30. Eight were taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital, one was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. One person refused transportation and a second used personal transportation instead.

Editor’s Note: This was a high number of aided cases for this time of year and the reasons were various; only two related to people having flu-like symptoms.