Virtual Easter Services, churches adapting to closings with online services

Dawn Tuesday in the cemetery of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. (Credit: Martin Burke)

On Easter Sunday, April 12, Rev. Peter DeSanctis, pastor of Our Lady of the Isle church, will celebrate Mass at 9:30, live streaming on Facebook.

In order to comply with health regulations, no congregation will be present and the church will be locked from 9 to 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

The Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre has suspended all weekday and weekend Masses, religious education and other church programs through Friday, May 1.

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church has posted a video of Palm Sunday services on its website and service for Easter will be on the website and Facebook by 10 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Bob Griffin also posted readings in place of the Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church has posted on its website that the Episcopal Bishop of Long Island has closed all sanctuaries and canceled all services through May 17. Rector Charles McCarron has posted videos of liturgies as well as special prayers.

For more information for Our Lady of the Isle, go to ourladyoftheisle.org or phone 631-749-0001.

For the Presbyterian Church go to sipchurch.org or phone 631-749-0805.

For St. Mary’s go to stmarysshelterisland.org or phone 631-749-0770.