What — or where — is that? March 12, 2023

Roger Mckeon kept his streak alive by identifying last week’s mystery photo and emailing us that the photo is of the entrance to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (see below). Peggy Schumann Pahoulis had the correct ID on our Facebook page.

The beautiful jewel-box of a church has exquisite stained glass windows. In 1998, Catherine and Milton Becker designed and donated a stunning stained-glass window for the parish hall.

The window celebrates the joys of life on Shelter Island, with a scene of a sunset, sailboats, seabirds and a scallop.

Acclaimed Island artist William Cole Brigham made another magnificent window for the church, created from shells, stones and glass the artist found on Island beaches.

St. Mary’s also has two bells in its graceful bell tower, a funeral bell that tolls — single notes — and a larger bell that rings joyously and is rung twice a week on Sunday before the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services.

The bell also rings out at the annual 10K Run/Walk in June as the athletes come up the hill to St. Mary’s.