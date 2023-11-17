News from Shelter Island’s Goat Hill, Nov. 16, 2023

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Reporter file photo)

The Shelter Island Country Club thanks all its members and friends for a great 2023 golf season.

As we swing into fall, the Flying Goat Restaurant closes, but golf at Goat Hill carries on.

The Pro Shop is closed and carts are not available, but the course is in its best condition, so get out there and play and get some exercise. Please, all non-members deposit the $20 greens fee in the Honor Box slot located on the porch just outside of the Pro Shop.

The Board has made the difficult decision to increase membership rates for the 2024 season. New and existing members can avoid the increase by signing up before Dec. 31, 2023.

We have included the “Early Bird” membership application in this week’s Reporter. Please cut it out, fill it out and mail it with your check to Shelter Island Municipal Golf Course, Inc, PO Box 852, Shelter Island Heights, NY, 11965.

Along with the Club’s membership drive the Board urges our members and friends to consider a tax-deductible donation to the club to help support operations. A golf membership at Goat Hill along with its guest passes makes a great Christmas/Holiday gift.

The Board is working with interested parties so that a new restaurant will be in operation for the 2024 season at Goat Hill.

The club will have a table at the Dec. 2 St. Nicholas Fair between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Fair is located at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Golf apparel, accessories and memberships will be available for purchase.

We wish you a joyful and safe Christmas and Holiday Season.