Town goes into Phase 3; Inside dining permitted … but

Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island will move into Phase 3 on Wednesday, reopening businesses shut down and restricted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams said restaurants will be allowed indoor dining at 50% capacity. Tables must be six feet away from each other, and if not, there must be Plexiglas barriers installed. All patrons will be required to wear masks when not seated.

The town’s fire marshal and code enforcer will be visiting the establishments “to take a look,” Ms. Brach-Williams said.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said, that at a meeting of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association, it was discussed that the governor was sending inspectors to establishments to ensure they’re following the rules, and the State Liquor Authority was also sending inspectors.

Mr. Siller said the Town Clerk’s office will be open, with masks and social distancing required for all visitors to the clerk’s office.

All other town offices are physically closed, but remain open by telephone, fax and email.