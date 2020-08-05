Attention shoppers, please register with the U.S. Census

Town Councilman Mike Bebon (Credit: Judy Card)

Councilman Mike Bebon, who has taken the lead on the Town Board to emphasize the importance of residents registering with the U.S. Census, announced at Tuesday’s Town Board work session that Census representatives will be at the IGA this week and next to register Islanders on the spot.

The Census reps will be at the IGA this Thursday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday of next week, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to Mr. Bebon, the Census representatives will have a tablet to enter people’s census information. “They will also have hard copy forms, phone numbers to call for different languages, and will be able to answer any questions people may have on the 2020 Census,” Mr. Bebon said.

Since the census doesn’t mail forms to Post Office boxes — the only available mail delivery on the Island — Mr. Bebon has advised filing online or over the phone. He has stressed the importance that Shelter Island’s population be counted, since federal funds, along with state and local representation, depend on an accurate count of the population.

The Island has “lagged behind,” Mr. Bebon said, noting that the response rate on Shelter Island has been only 26%.

Online or over-the-phone filing takes about 15 minutes, the councilman has said, and only one member of each household is required to submit information. To file online, go to my2020census.gov and for phone submissions call 844-330-2020 for English speakers and 844-468-2020 for Spanish speakers.