Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Patricia R. Satkoski

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Patricia Satkoski, a life-long resident of Greenport, died on Oct. 16, 2020 at Stony Brook Medicine in Stony Brook. She was 84.

Patrica Satkowski

Patricia was born on May 27, 1936 in Greenport to Adele M. (nee Bumble) and Corbett T. Jones. She was raised in Greenport and graduated from Greenport High School.

On June 18, 1960 Patricia married the love of her life John V. Satkoski at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Greenport and together they had a daughter and made their home in Greenport.

Patricia was a member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Greenport, and most importantly, the best stay at home mom ever.

Predeceased by her husband in 2004, she is survived by her daughter Patricia S. McGayhey (David) of Shelter Island; grandchildren Kaitlyn A. McGayhey, Kelsey B. McGayhey and Nathaniel D. Phillips; and sister Anne Cockcroft (George) of Canaan, NY.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 20th from 4-7 P.M. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, October 21st at 10:00 A.M. at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Greenport. Fr. Peter Narkiewicz will officiate. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In place of flowers, donations to the Greenport Fire Department would be appreciated.