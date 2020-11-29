School closed Monday, staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Shelter Island School (Credit: Tara Smith)

Shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday night, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., announced Shelter Island School would be closed on Monday with classes to be offered virtually.

A staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and as a precaution the building will be closed down, Mr. Doelger said.

Students with their iPads at home or those able to access other computers at home can do so, but for any students without that ability, they will not be penalized, the superintendent said.

If the building has to be closed for more than one day, parents and students will be notified and arrangements will be made to deliver the iPads to students’ homes.

Students needing any technological assistance can email [email protected].

This is a developing story and as more information is received, it will be posted on the Reporter website.