Shelter Island Police Department blotter — Feb. 3-9

A blown fuse in the Shelter Island grid knocked out power to 1,000 homes overnight Sunday at midnight and it was lights out until after 1 p.m. Monday, according to Shelter Island Police. An alarm in the Center was triggered by the outage, alerting police to the situation. They notified PSEG and a crew responded to identify and fix the problem.

As power was restored, it triggered a carbon monoxide alarm in a Hay Beach house. The homeowner notified police at 1:05 p.m. Monday there was no problem and the alarm had just been a response to the power surge.

A leaking fire hydrant was reported on Feb. 2 at 9:03 a.m. in Dering Harbor. Suffolk County Water Authority was advised of the leak and responded.

Two fire calls drew firefighters and police to scenes that turned out to be situations under control. The first occurred Feb.4 when an alarm sounded at 9:08 p.m. and turned out to be a boiler blow back in the basement of the house, according to Fire Chief Earl Reiter. Firefighters used fans to disseminate smoke and an electrician and boiler maintenance crew were due to arrive the following morning.

In the second case, a kitchen fire was reported at a house in the Center at 2:31 a.m. Feb. 5. The occupants were outside when police arrived. An inspection showed embers on a wood floor and police extinguished them. Firefighters arrived and properly cleared the house of smoke and fire hazards.

Several weather related hazards were reported on Feb. 2 and 3. Downed wires on Ram Island were reported to police at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 2. Optimum was to respond to correct the wiring.

Hazardous road conditions were reported in several areas on Feb. 2. Cones had to be placed on West Neck because of flooding reported at 2:45 a.m.

Debris on the roadway on Ram Island was reported at 8:43 a.m.

The following day, police received a call at 4:18 a.m. about hazardous conditions on snow-covered roadways in the Heights; a Heights road crew salted and sanded the roadways.

Foul weather resulted in calls of icy roadways in the Center, the Heights and Dering Harbor at 3:30 a.m. Feb. 8. Road crews were notified to take appropriate action.

SUMMONSES

Darwin Chango Yanchapanta of Center Moriches was stopped on Shore Road at 1 p.m. Feb 8 and ticketed for operating a vehicle in violation of restrictions and failing to keep to the right of the roadway. He faces a court date on March 22 unless he elects to plead guilty by mail.

ACCIDENTS

A driver on Manwaring Road struck a deer that ran into the street on Feb. 3 at 10:48 p.m. Tyler Shepherd of Burns Road was uninjured and police said there was no damage to his vehicle. The deer had to be put down by police.

Kymberely Dennis of Brooklyn reported to police at 4 p.m. Feb. 4 that her vehicle was parked on West Neck Road in a gravel parking lot and a bumper had been torn from the rear of the car on the driver’s side, but was still attached on the passenger side. Police said there were no signs of impact but that it appeared a driver who left the scene had been too close to her car while reversing from a parked position. There’s no information on when the accident occurred. Police said they couldn’t estimate the cost of the damage to her vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police a Verizon account had been opened in his name without his permission. The caller, who filed the report with police on Feb. 3 at 11:11 a.m. had reported the situation to Verizon.

A sailboat washed ashore in West Neck on Feb. 3; the owner was notified and removed the craft.

A kayak was found washed ashore in West Neck on Feb. 4 and moved for safekeeping until the owner was located and retrieved the boat.

Police retrieved a watch on Feb. 3 and a wallet on Feb. 4. Police are holding the watch, but the owner of the wallet was contacted and retrieved it from Police Headquarters.

A vehicle parked on a Center Roadway was reported on Feb. 6 with a request that it be removed in advance of an overnight snow storm. Relatives of the owner were notified and said the owner was away on vacation. Police determined the vehicle could be towed once a snow emergency went into effect.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A sick raccoon was reported at 1:09 p.m. on Feb. 3 in South Ferry Hills and an animal control officer transported the raccoon to a veterinarian for humane euthanasia.

A Canada goose was reported in distress on Ram Island at 1:53 p.m. Feb. 5. The goose was transported to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported five people to hospitals — one to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital on Feb. 2 and four to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital on Feb. 2, 4 , 5 and 8.

Police responded to a call to assist a patient who had fallen from a chair to the floor on Feb. 4.