Shelter Island School food drive sets record

National Honor Society students rounded up a record number of food donations. (Credit: Janine Mahoney)

The National Honor Society (NHS) at Shelter Island School has announced their recent food drive was a record-breaker. “This was our best Souper Bowl ever in all of our 13 years of participation,” said NHS adviser Janine Mahoney.

The Pre-K 4 class took top honors with a final class total of 304 items. All classes participated and put forth a great effort, collecting food and cash donations from the community.

NHS students packed three vehicles full of boxes for delivery to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Food Pantry this past Monday between the end of school and the beginning of sports practice.

Ben Waife, Andrea Napoles and Theo Olinkiewicz earned special thanks from the food pantry director, Carrie Wood, for staying late and working hard to fill the shelves. NHS Alum Audrey Wood also assisted in the efforts.

“I am humbled by the generosity of our student body and our community at large,” said Ms. Mahoney. “This is truly an amazing response.”