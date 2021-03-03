At the Library: Jim Hawkins and Irish stories and songs

Jim Hawkins will set the scene for St. Patrick’s Day. (Courtesy photo)

If, as the old advertising line said, “You Don’t Have to be Jewish to Love Levy’s,” then you certainly don’t have to be Irish to love the songs and stories of Ireland, especially when they’re presented by Jim Hawkins as a run up to St. Patrick’s Day.

On Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.. via Zoom, Mr. Hawkins, a long-time performer of the Gaelic arts, will present a program of Irish folktales, songs, myths and legends, as well as his recollections about growing up in Ireland and the Irish community of New York City.

Sponsored by the Shelter Island Public Library, this special Friday Night Dialogue is dedicated to the late Carol Galligan, a long-time library patron and supporter. After her death, the library received a grant to do programming honoring her many deep interests, and her Irish heritage is one of them.

So, whether you’re Irish by birth or predilection or simply looking for a great night of entertainment, join in by registering on the library’s website (silibrary.org) at least 30 minutes in advance. Or, call Jocelyn Ozolins at 631-749-0042 for assistance and information.

According to Mr. Hawkins, the program will be both humorous and informative. It will include a story about St. Patrick and his place in Irish history as well as other stories and songs that relate to Irish culture.

“I do love telling stories and singing songs, especially Irish stories and songs,” he claimed.

In the course of the evening, Mr. Hawkins will take time to discuss different aspects of Irish history and culture, encouraging his audience to speak about their own Irish roots and connections, as well as providing some background to the variety of stories and songs and discuss instruments that he typically uses in the program. One of these will be the Irish drum, the “bodhran” (pronounced bow-ron.)

He’ll sing a series of “comallyas,” songs that everyone knows, enjoys (and can sing along with at home) such as “Danny Boy” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” both of which, according to Mr. Hawkins, “are in the Irish/American tradition.”

Born in County Westmeath in the midlands of Ireland, Mr. Hawkins grew up being fascinated by the storytelling skills of his Uncle Jack who would weave tales about the local people and the quotidian events of their community.

According to Mr. Hawkins’ website, Uncle Jack’s tales were a powerful lesson in how stories could “bring joy to people’s lives, chronicle the important events of the day, and teach and guide us through the challenges and obstacles of our daily lives. Even then, the importance of this art form was evident to me, and I knew I would want someday to follow in my Uncle Jack’s footsteps.”

Thirty-nine years teaching literature only reinforced Mr. Hawkins’ belief in the power of storytelling. He joined the Irish Arts Center in New York City and performed in a production entitled “Siamsa” (“gathering”) that told the history, struggles and triumphs of the Irish people through music, song, dance, poetry and storytelling.

“So many people were moved by the power of this narrative,” he said. “Again, I was made aware of the importance of story in telling the history and traditions of cultures throughout the world.”

So, escape from the snowy landscape and pandemic worries and join in what promises to be a spirited and fun evening next Friday at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Next up: There’s more escape from the winter weather when John DiLeo presents “Hollywood Vacations,” a show of cruise ship-based songs and comedy on Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Prepare to enjoy Fred Astaire, Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda, Marilyn Monroe and the Marx Brothers in clips of classic films from the Golden Era of Hollywood. For information and registration for all programs please go to silibrary.org or call the library at 631-749-0042.