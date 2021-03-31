Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 25- 30

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Police arrested Travis O. Maker, 39, of Greenport on March 28 at 12:33 p.m. in Southold on three bench warrants issued by Shelter Island Justice Court. The first was for criminal contempt in the 1st degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th, possession of a controlled substance in the 7th and possession of marijuana in the 2nd. The second was for criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the 2nd, possession of marijuana in the 2nd and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th. The third warrant was issued for criminal possession of a stolen property in the 3rd and possession of a controlled substance in the 7th.

Mr. Walker was transported to the Shelter Island Police Department headquarters, processed, held for arraignment and was later released by the court on his own recognizance.

Traffic reports

Police conducted 11 traffic and distracted driving stops on March 23, 24, 26 and 29 in the Center, Heights and West Neck, resulting in seven warnings and no tickets.

Other reports

Police were told about an email scam on March 23 and advised the complainant to change her email password.

A caller informed police on that date that a container had been placed on a roadway in Menantic for temporary storage purposes during construction.

Police opened a confidential investigation on March 23.

On the 25th, an anonymous caller reported yelling in the West Neck area. An officer located a person who was singing outside on her porch. She was advised to keep the sound down to a reasonable level.

A domestic dispute was documented by a caller on March 25 with a request for an extra patrol in the area of the Center residence. The person was given a domestic rights form and referred to additional resources.

Police received a call from a Silver Beach resident who reported that a drone was flying over his property and looking into the windows of his residence. An officer canvassed the area and was unable to locate the drone or its operator.

A water main break at a West Neck residence was called in on March 26; a repair service was notified.

On March 27, a sick raccoon on Ram Island was reported; an animal control officer searched the area with no results.

An injured deer was seen in the Center on March 27 but had gone when an officer arrived.

A lost cat in the Center was reported on March 29 but returned home on its own.

A Ram Island resident told police that household garbage had been overflowing out of a garbage bin for several days and had blown off the property and onto the roadway. Shelter Island Environmental was contacted.

Also on the 29th, an officer observed a landscape trailer blocking a lane; traffic cones were set out and the owner notified to remove the trailer by the next day.

In other reports during the week: police conducted DARE programs (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) for 6th and 8th graders; answered a false 911 call; attended anti-bias training in Brentwood; conducted school crossings; hosted a pre-K tour of police headquarters; followed-up on two well-being checks; took part in training at the Suffolk County Police Academy; responded to three lost and found reports; and assisted a resident in the home.

Alarms

A tamper/smoke alarm was set off at a Hay Beach residence on March 24 due to cooking. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was informed.

A smoke alarm wire was accidentally cut at the Café Washington in the Heights on March 25; the SIFD responded.

A residential alarm went off in the Center on March 26; security was notified about problems with the system.

The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in Hay Beach on the 27th; it could have been activated due to a brief power outage.

On March 29, a Ram Island residence was found secure after an alarm was set off, likely due to high winds. In Silver Beach on that day, the SIFD said a boiler heater detector may have been tripped by construction workers.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported eight cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 23, 25, 27 and 28. Two other cases refused medical transport.