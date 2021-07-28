Shelter Island Police Department blotter — July 21-27

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Martin Burke))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Kim P. Bonstrom of Shelter Island received two summonses on July 26 on North Ferry Road, one for driving an unregistered vehicle and one for an uninspected vehicle.

On the 25th, Steven L. Quattry of Longwood, Fla., was ticketed for making an improper or unsafe turn.

Steven H. Berman of Laurel was driving on North Ferry Road on July 25 when he was ticketed for making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling.

Elliot Garbay of Manhasset was given a summons on West Neck Road on July 24 for driving while using an electronic device.

On July 24, Thomas W. Roush of Shelter Island received two tickets on West Neck Road, one for making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling and the second for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Beth Santillo of Mattituck was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road on July 23 for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Mike A. Gomez of Pembroke Pines, Fla., was stopped on South Ferry Road on July 20 for having inadequate license plate lights. He was given a second summons for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the 3rd degree.

A bay constable issued two tickets on July 24. Galicia Benitez of West New York, N.J. received a summons for keeping undersized porgies, and Rory Cohen of Brooklyn was jet skiing too close to the swimming area off Crescent Beach.

Police conducted 35 radar, distracted driving, DWI enforcement and traffic stops daily between July 20 and 26 in Menantic, the Center, the Heights, West Neck and Cartwright, resulting in 27 warnings and seven tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 19 parking tickets.

Accidents

Dorothy Moorhead of Sag Harbor was backing out of a parking spot on Jaspa Road on July 26 when she hit a vehicle belonging to Carrie G. Shirley of New York City, which was parked across the street. According to the police report, there was over $1,000 in damage to Ms. Shirley’s vehicle and minor damage to Ms. Moorhead’s.

Two minor accidents were reported during the week. On July 21, Arel D. English of Brooklyn said that a small deer ran onto Burns Road, hitting his vehicle. There was no damage but the deer appeared to be injured and ran into a thickly wooded area.

Arthur C. Luecker of Shelter Island reported that while his vehicle was parked in the North Ferry parking lot, it was hit by a vehicle, damaging a ladder rack and the ladders. The driver, F. N. Azama-Lopez of Greenport said he had attempted to contact Mr. Luecker; the owner, Zurab Mamukashvili, said he would replace the damaged ladders.

Other reports

An officer on patrol noticed a campfire on a Center beach on July 20; the person involved was informed about the town code and said he would extinguish the fire before leaving.

A caller reported a buoy on Silver Beach in front of her residence. An officer retrieved a lobster pot marker and contacted the DEC for the name of the marker’s owner.

A scam phone call was reported to police on July 20. Also on that date, an anonymous caller said loud music was coming from a home in the Heights. An officer heard children playing in the pool and music that was not excessive.

Life 360, a cell phone app, showed a possible accident in West Neck. Officers searched the area with negative results. The owner told police later that the cell phone had been left on a bumper and had fallen off, which set off the alarm.

On July 21, the top of a vehicle caught a cable wire and disconnected it from a residence in the Heights. The homeowner was notified to contact the cable provider.

Police received a call on July 22 from a motorist who reported that he followed the directions of a ferry employee while boarding a South Ferry boat in North Haven, and hit a wooden piling, causing over $1,000 in damage. The caller was advised to contact the Southampton Police Department because it was in their jurisdiction, not Shelter Island’s.

Police were informed that a person had fallen off a bicycle on a Center road. An officer administered first aid for some minor abrasions; further medical attention was refused.

On the 24th an anonymous caller reported graffiti on the restrooms and telephone pole at Crescent Beach. Also on the 24th, an officer warned the operator of a boat off Crescent Beach that children under 12 had to wear PFDs (personal flotation devices. Police spoke to the owners of 15 boats about moving to correct anchorages within West Neck Harbor.

A distress VHF call reported an unmanned boat circling in the waters off Sag Harbor. A bay constable located the boat’s owner safely on board a passing sailboat; a Southhold marine unit temporarily disabled the boat.

Officers on patrol noticed a boat traveling at more than 25 miles per hour in West Neck with a passenger sitting on the starboard side and hanging a leg over the side of the boat. A warning was issued for not having a throwable device on board and for a passenger sitting on the boat’s rail.

Gunshots were reported in the Center on the 24th; an officer canvassed the area with negative results. Also on the 24th, loud music was called in at the Ram’s Head Inn; an officer advised the staff to turn the music down. Music on Sleepy Hollow Road in the Center was reported on July 25; the music was turned off without incident. A caller told police a boat was tied to his mooring in South Ferry. The Sag Harbor harbormaster explained that the boat had run out of fuel and was adrift in the South Ferry channel. Sea Tow was notified.

Also on the 25th, an anonymous complaint was received about an ATV being driven on Reel Point. An officer located a man fishing with his family; he had brought along a small ATV for his young son. He was advised that riding an ATV on the beach was not permitted and he put it back in his vehicle.

On July 26 a complaint was received about a fire on a West Neck beach. The officers located a clambake, which was well-sectioned off. No violations were observed.

Also on the 26th, a patrol was requested at Hi-Berry Beach, following a complaint about illegally parked cars and large groups of fishermen.

In other reports, police responded to nine lost and found reports; unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside; jump started a moped; conducted two well-being checks; and investigated a false 911 call.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to two fire alarms on July 20, one at a residence in Hay Beach and the other at the Chequit. The residential alarm was set off by heavy steam; the Chequit alarm was probably due to construction.

The SIFD also responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Ram Island on July 23; there was no sign of CO. On the same day, a gas leak set off an alarm in the Center; the SIFD determined it was the result of an overfilled tank.

A rear entry alarm at the Police Department was accidentally activated on July 21. The same day, an alarm at the History Center was set off when the wrong pass-word was entered.

The wrong passwords were also the cause of alarms on Ram Island and Shore-wood on the 24th.

On the 26th, police responded to a residential alarm in West Neck and found the premises were secure. Also on the 26th, an alarm at the Chequit was activated by employees cutting cement.

Animals

A dog got loose from its owner in the Center; the animal control officer (ACO) located the dog and called the owner. Another dog wandered into a Heights residence; the ACO scanned the microchip and reunited the dog and its owner.

A dog at large in Menantic was also identified by its microchip and returned to its owner. Another dog at large in the Center was located by the ACO, who called the owner.

The ACO conducted patrols of Wades and Crescent beaches, looking for dogs at large or on the leash, on July 22, 23, 24 and 25; several warnings were issued.

A caller told police about an issue with uncontrollable dogs in Hay Beach; the ACO spoke to the owner. Another caller expressed a concern about a Shorewood neighbor’s dog being aggressive and too strong for its owner. The owner was on vacation and the ACO left a message with the dog sitter.

A caller put a dog at large inside a fenced-in yard of a West Neck residence. The ACO knew that the owners did not own a dog but the dog’s owner arrived and explained she and the dog were visiting.

Police received a report that a woman had been bitten on the arm by a dog in Menantic. An officer was told the wound had been cleaned but several attempts to make contact had negative results.

Barking dogs were reported in the Center. In one instance, the ACO observed the area for 15 minutes during which time there was no barking. In another, there was no violation of the town code.

The ACO transported two Hay Beach dogs to a local boarding facility at the request of the family of the owner who was in the hospital.

An injured robin in the Center flew away as the ACO arrived. A raccoon trapped in a bulkhead in Silver Beach was rescued by the ACO and transported to the vet. An osprey stuck in a ladder on a fuel truck in the Heights was freed by the ACO. An injured deer injured deer was put down by police in the Center.

A sick raccoon in Silver Beach was transported by an animal control officer to a vet for humane euthanasia. A sick groundhog was put down by police in Cartwright. The ACO arranged to transport a squirrel having seizures to a vet. A turtle that had been hit by a vehicle was taken to a vet by the ACO.

A cat got inside a Heights home where it didn’t belong. The ACO recognized the cat and contacted the owner to retrieve it.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams responded to 11 cases during the week. Seven people were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 20, 21, 22 24 and 26.

Two cases were taken to Southampton Hospital on July 20 and 21. Two cases on July 23 and 25 refused medical attention.