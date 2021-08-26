Board to move on septic revisions: Four of five recommendations advance

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Town Board expects to adopt four of five major proposals to expand requirements for installation of nitrogen-reducing I/A septic systems.

Councilman Albert Dickson, who has argued passionately for a broad approach to dealing with water quality issues, told his colleagues at Tuesday’s Town Board work session he would bow to the majority, but not before he rejected a report in an unidentified story that said he had used “alarmist rhetoric” during previous discussions of the proposed septic revisions.

“I don’t know of any issue more important” than tackling water quality issues on the Island, he said. “I can’t want it more for Shelter Island than you want it for yourself,” he said, referring to residents who should want the tightest restrictions possible to ensure septic systems are either working correctly or be replaced with upgraded I/A systems.

His Town Board colleagues told him they aren’t rejecting his call. But they insisted they need more time to address language in a provision that would require certification of an existing septic system not working correctly; or being replaced in the case of any expansion or renovation of a residential structure; or construction of a new accessory structure. An exemption would be granted for external work that had no impact on water use.

“Don’t sacrifice the good for the perfect,” Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams advised. She and her colleagues have said they feared a small project could incur considerable and unnecessary extra expenses and the provision would need to be rewritten to take that into consideration.

Just because the other three Town Board members aren’t embracing the provision as written doesn’t mean they won’t continue to look at it, Supervisor Gerry Siller said.

The four provisions expected to be approved at the next regular Town Board meeting call for I/A systems to be installed at:

• All residential construction on previously undeveloped land.

• All residential reconstruction following demolition down to the foundation even if the footprint of the replacement structure remains the same.

• Any septic system upgrade or replacement required by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

• Any emergency replacement in which a septic system has failed.

Gordon Gooding, chairman of the Community Preservation Advisory Committee, who said he was not speaking in that capacity, but as an individual, told the Board he thought they should have required I/A systems when a property changes ownership. The concept is good, but the town has to consider the real estate industry, Councilman Jim Colligan said. Others argued the Board must consider potential unintended consequences that could affect children inheriting properties from their parents.

“We can’t wait until you don’t have water to drink,” Mr. Gooding warned.

Town Engineer Joe Finora echoed a warning to the Town Board that as good as I/A systems are for lowering the nitrate level in water, the only real solution to the town’s water quality issues is either a centralized water filtration system or individual filtration systems that would deal with nitrates, chlorides and other contaminants.

“It’s a poor practice to put all your eggs in one basket,” Mr. Finora said about spending money only on I/A system installation.

Following a meeting last week with members of Shelter Islanders for Clean Water, Supervisor Gerry Siller said its members are working with the Town to assist with financing, identifying sources of grants, and other potential means of helping to pay expenses Islanders would have to improve water quality. The group will also assist in identifying guidelines for installing I/A systems; review installation pricing; and help identify ways to promote value and cost controls.

A followup meeting with members of the Clean Water group is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the East Hampton Town Hall and the Town Board will attend that session. Scheduled speakers from Suffolk County government are Deputy County Executive for Administration Peter Scully; Deputy County Commissioner of Health Services Christina Capobianco; Director of the Division of Environmental Quality Walt Dawydiak; Principal Public Health Engineer John Sohngen; and Senior Environmental Analyst Julia Priolo.