Serious bicycle accident reported: Man in critical condition

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

At 10:30 p.m. Monday night, Shelter Island Police were called to an accident on South Menantic Road, where a 38-year-old man was found lying unconscious. He had been riding an “e-bike,” a bicycle with electrical power assistance.

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services personnel transported the man, who police said was suffering serious injuries, to Westmoreland Airstrip, where he was taken by a Suffolk County Police Department medevac helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

According to police, he remains “in extremely critical condition as a result of severe head trauma from the fall.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine defines critical condition as: “Vital signs are unstable and not within normal limits. Patient may be unconscious. Indicators are unfavorable.”

Police have classified the accident as “accidental and non-criminal.”